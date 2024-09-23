BRIEFING: Global net zero commitments increase, yet 40% of major players still lack targets
Published 00:01 on September 23, 2024 / Last updated at 16:30 on September 20, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Net zero commitments across countries, cities, regions, and companies have seen progress, but 40% of non-state entities, including major companies like Tesla, Nintendo, and Berkshire Hathaway, still lack emission reduction or net zero targets, according to new research.
Net zero commitments across countries, cities, regions, and companies have seen progress, but 40% of non-state entities, including major companies like Tesla, Nintendo, and Berkshire Hathaway, still lack emission reduction or net zero targets, according to new research.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.