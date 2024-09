BRIEFING: Global net zero commitments increase, yet 40% of major players still lack targets

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Net zero commitments across countries, cities, regions, and companies have seen progress, but 40% of non-state entities, including major companies like Tesla, Nintendo, and Berkshire Hathaway, still lack emission reduction or net zero targets​, according to new research.