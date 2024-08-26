AU Market: ACCUs trade higher, but likely to remain subdued for now, report says
Published 06:22 on August 26, 2024 / Last updated at 06:22 on August 26, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The price of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) has inched upwards in recent weeks thanks to steady demand from Safeguard Mechanism entities, however one report expects prices to continue to remain rangebound in the short term.
The price of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) has inched upwards in recent weeks thanks to steady demand from Safeguard Mechanism entities, however one report expects prices to continue to remain rangebound in the short term.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.