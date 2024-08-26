Australia taps chief scientist to lead review on fossil methane measurement approaches
Published 01:24 on August 26, 2024 / Last updated at 04:16 on August 26, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The Australian government has appointed the country’s chief scientist to lead an expert panel to advise on greenhouse gas measurement approaches that could potentially improve its fossil methane estimations, it announced Monday.
The Australian government has appointed the country’s chief scientist to lead an expert panel to advise on greenhouse gas measurement approaches that could potentially improve its fossil methane estimations, it announced Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.