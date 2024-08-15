Brazil’s Amazonas prosecutor may pursue legal means if REDD+ suspension recommendation not adhered to
Published 19:36 on August 15, 2024 / Last updated at 19:36 on August 15, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office (MPF) in Amazonas clarified Thursday that the suspension recommendation targeting select REDD+ activities in the Brazilian state was an “extrajudicial instrument”, with possible legal ramifications if their counsel was not followed, and provided more details on the relevant compliance timeline and assessment factors.
The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office (MPF) in Amazonas clarified Thursday that the suspension recommendation targeting select REDD+ activities in the Brazilian state was an “extrajudicial instrument”, with possible legal ramifications if their counsel was not followed, and provided more details on the relevant compliance timeline and assessment factors.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.