INTERVIEW: Puro endorsed by buyers’ club, sees growth potential in Americas

A coalition of durable carbon removals (CDR) buyers has fully endorsed the Puro.earth standard, making it one of only two bodies to achieve this distinction, a company representative told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the Mexico Carbon Forum on Wednesday, as Puro addresses a growing market in North and South America.