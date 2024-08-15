INTERVIEW: Puro endorsed by buyers’ club, sees growth potential in Americas
Published 10:40 on August 15, 2024 / Last updated at 10:40 on August 15, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, EMEA, International, Mexico, South & Central, US, Voluntary
A coalition of durable carbon removals (CDR) buyers has fully endorsed the Puro.earth standard, making it one of only two bodies to achieve this distinction, a company representative told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the Mexico Carbon Forum on Wednesday, as Puro addresses a growing market in North and South America.
A coalition of durable carbon removals (CDR) buyers has fully endorsed the Puro.earth standard, making it one of only two bodies to achieve this distinction, a company representative told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the Mexico Carbon Forum on Wednesday, as Puro addresses a growing market in North and South America.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.