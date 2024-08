Euro Markets: EUAs retreat amid general weakness as market takes pause after Monday volatility

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices slipped lower on Tuesday afternoon, making sporadic gains along with gas during the morning session, as regional energy markets recovered from Monday's volatile and hectic session, with participants generally seeing the price action as a pause in the recent upward trend.