Euro Markets: EUAs retreat amid general weakness as market takes pause after Monday volatility
Published 17:52 on August 13, 2024 / Last updated at 17:52 on August 13, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices slipped lower on Tuesday afternoon, making sporadic gains along with gas during the morning session, as regional energy markets recovered from Monday's volatile and hectic session, with participants generally seeing the price action as a pause in the recent upward trend.
European carbon prices slipped lower on Tuesday afternoon, making sporadic gains along with gas during the morning session, as regional energy markets recovered from Monday's volatile and hectic session, with participants generally seeing the price action as a pause in the recent upward trend.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.