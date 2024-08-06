Analysts reduce CCA price estimates following rulemaking delay, call WCAs overvalued
Published 01:25 on August 6, 2024 / Last updated at 01:25 on August 6, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Analysts have once again lowered their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) price forecasts to account for the extended rulemaking timeline, and expect Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices to remain steady despite being "overvalued" due to the ongoing threat of a repeal.
Analysts have once again lowered their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) price forecasts to account for the extended rulemaking timeline, and expect Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices to remain steady despite being "overvalued" due to the ongoing threat of a repeal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.