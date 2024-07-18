Big ag uses distract, delay, and derail tactics to avoid climate action, undermine emissions impact -think tank

Published 00:01 on July 18, 2024 / Last updated at 14:50 on July 16, 2024 / Bryony Collins

The world’s 22 largest meat and dairy corporations are masters of distraction and denial when it comes to tackling their climate footprint, with a heavy reliance on offsets to meet net zero plans and efforts to block emissions regulation, alongside downplaying methane’s true climate impact, according to a new report.