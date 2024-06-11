CF NORTH AMERICA: Canada announces second carbon credit offtake agreement for CCS tech
Published 22:23 on June 11, 2024 / Last updated at 22:23 on June 11, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada
Canada’s C$15 billion ($10.9 bln) public investment vehicle will purchase up to 200,000 credits per annum over 15 years at an initial fixed price from an Alberta carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, but an expert criticised the bespoke nature of federal offtake agreements thus far as insufficient to meeting climate goals.
