EU ETS2 prices forecast to rise four-fold in first four years despite front-loading -analysts
Published 04:53 on June 12, 2024 / Last updated at 04:53 on June 12, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS
Prices in the EU’s second emissions trading system could jump more than four-fold within the first four years of the market’s operation as an initial excess in allowance supply is rapidly replaced by a deficit as an early market-priming initiative gives way to strong demand, according to analysts.
