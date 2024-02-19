Australian groups push for law to protect biodiversity in the Northern Territory

A group of scientific and conservation organisations have called for the Northern Territory (NT) to legislate biodiversity protection for the first time in an open letter to the chief minister, even as the federal government is in the process of reforming the national environmental law.

The document, signed by eighteen organisations and nine scientists, stressed the need for strong nature laws to tackle major threats to nature and protect the NT’s habitats and ecosystems.

They submitted three main demands to the NT government:

Enact specific biodiversity conservation legislation for the Northern Territory

Support long-term integrated catchment management and conservation planning that respects First Nation Peoples’ rights

Launch an NT Biodiversity Strategy to achieve conservation goals through transparent evaluation and reporting

“The NT does not have a biodiversity strategy, or a threatened species strategy, and is the only jurisdiction in the country that does not have a state of the environment reporting programme,” they said.

Land clearing is regarded as one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss in the NT, which has traditionally been under the stewardship of First Nations People.

“In this context of ecosystem collapse, we are extremely concerned that land clearing is increasing in the NT,” the organisations said. “Broad scale land clearing is a primary threat to species and ecosystems.”

Land clearance is considered a Key Threatening Process under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act by the Threatened Species Scientific Committee, which requires states and territories to address this threat.

However, the NT is the only jurisdiction in the continent lacking a law that enforces land-clearing regulations, the document highlighted.

“There is no specific law in the NT with the clear objectives to protect and preserve the NT’s still intact native vegetation, rivers, riparian areas, wildlife, and ecosystems,” the letter underlined, deeming the existing environmental legislation as “deficient”.

“We strongly encourage the Northern Territory government to commit to enacting new, best practice biodiversity conservation legislation – the first in the NT’s history … to demonstrate its care of the Territory’s iconic natural and cultural values, that have been cared for by First Nations people for millennia,” the letter said.

It comes at the same time as the federal government has announced consultations for revisiting the EPBC Act, as the current laws are universally considered to be inefficient and outdated.

The Australian government has also been criticised for seeking its voluntary biodiversity market scheme before developing the EPBC reforms.

According to Bush Heritage, a not-for-profit organisation working on wildlife conservation across the continent, approximately half of Australia’s rainforests have been cleared.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter **