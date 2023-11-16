China to announce additional regulations to support CCER relaunch
Published 07:25 on November 16, 2023 / Last updated at 07:25 on November 16, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
China is set to announce three supplementary rules to back the operation of its national voluntary scheme, providing more clarity for developers and traders to participate in the long-suspended market, the government said Thursday.
