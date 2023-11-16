Asia Pacific > China to announce additional regulations to support CCER relaunch

Published 07:25 on November 16, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:25 on November 16, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, China

China is set to announce three supplementary rules to back the operation of its national voluntary scheme, providing more clarity for developers and traders to participate in the long-suspended market, the government said Thursday.
