US agtech firm with voluntary carbon offerings announces $250 million raise

Published 21:49 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 21:49 on September 15, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A US-based agricultural technology firm providing carbon services and products has raised over $250 million to advance its suite of offerings for sustainable agriculture, according to a release published Friday that follows reports of a steep drop in the company's valuation.