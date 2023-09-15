Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Carbon credit certifier strikes partnership to develop blue carbon methodologies

Carbon credit certifier strikes partnership to develop blue carbon methodologies

Published 20:02 on September 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 20:20 on September 15, 2023  / Bijeta Lamichhane /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, International, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A  carbon credit certifier announced a partnership with two international institutions to develop  methodologies for blue carbon and blue economy on Thursday, while signalling a long-term aim to broaden its work beyond carbon. 

A carbon credit certifier announced a partnership with two international institutions to develop  methodologies for blue carbon and blue economy on Thursday, while signalling a long-term aim to broaden its work beyond carbon. 

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software