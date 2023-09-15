Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> Carbon credit certifier strikes partnership to develop blue carbon methodologies
Carbon credit certifier strikes partnership to develop blue carbon methodologies
Published 20:02 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 20:20 on September 15, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, International, Voluntary / No Comments
A carbon credit certifier announced a partnership with two international institutions to develop methodologies for blue carbon and blue economy on Thursday, while signalling a long-term aim to broaden its work beyond carbon.
A carbon credit certifier announced a partnership with two international institutions to develop methodologies for blue carbon and blue economy on Thursday, while signalling a long-term aim to broaden its work beyond carbon.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy