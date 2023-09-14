Research into geoengineering needed to potentially ‘’ease the pain’’ of climate change for future generations, says commission

September 14, 2023 / Bryony Collins

A moratorium should be placed on the highly controversial practice of geoengineering to control climate change, while allowing for ongoing research into the possibilities of using solar radiation management given the magnitude of the problem and the need to prepare the ground for future generations, an expert body concluded in a report published Thursday.