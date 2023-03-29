Asia Pacific > Fintech company partners with Thai govt agency on carbon market registry

Fintech company partners with Thai govt agency on carbon market registry

Published 00:17 on March 29, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:17 on March 29, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC  /  No Comments

A financial tech company has teamed up with a Thai government agency to integrate its digital platform into the national carbon registry to bring greater transparency to the country’s emerging emissions market.

A financial tech company has teamed up with a Thai government agency to integrate its digital platform into the national carbon registry to bring greater transparency to the country’s emerging emissions market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software