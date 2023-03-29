Senior lawmaker warns against giving the US exemptions from EU’s carbon border measure

US steel and aluminium exports should not be exempt from the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as the nation’s climate measures aren’t as ambitious and handing out a free pass would dissuade the US and other countries from raising their game, German MEP Peter Liese said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.