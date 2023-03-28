Indian govt releases draft guidelines for operation of carbon market, seeks stakeholder feedback

Published 11:39 on March 28, 2023 / Last updated at 11:39 on March 28, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

India’s power ministry has released a draft set of guidelines for administering the country’s forthcoming Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) and has sought comments from stakeholders on its proposal by the middle of April.