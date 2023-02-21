Close call for foresters after NZ ETS rule change just before Cyclone Gabrielle

A rule change in New Zealand’s ETS that came into effect on Jan. 1 has spared foresters from potentially massive financial losses from damage caused from Cyclone Gabrielle, though the cyclone may still have significant impact on the market as affected carbon foresters will have to stop their accounting and NZU issuance until their forests have recovered.
