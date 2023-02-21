Asia Pacific > India’s Article 6.2 listing can boost carbon markets, access to finance, but roadmaps now needed, analysts say

India’s Article 6.2 listing can boost carbon markets, access to finance, but roadmaps now needed, analysts say

Published 04:27 on February 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 08:49 on February 21, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary  /  No Comments

India’s publishing of a list of carbon credit activities that can be traded under Article 6.2 has been welcomed by local market observers as a further step in developing the country’s carbon market infrastructure with global links, while policy analysts posited that the Indian government could now outline specific roadmaps for each mitigation activity that was designated under the Paris Agreement provision.

India’s publishing of a list of carbon credit activities that can be traded under Article 6.2 has been welcomed by local market observers as a further step in developing the country’s carbon market infrastructure with global links, while policy analysts posited that the Indian government could now outline specific roadmaps for each mitigation activity that was designated under the Paris Agreement provision.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software