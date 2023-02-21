India’s Article 6.2 listing can boost carbon markets, access to finance, but roadmaps now needed, analysts say

Published 04:27 on February 21, 2023 / Last updated at 08:49 on February 21, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

India’s publishing of a list of carbon credit activities that can be traded under Article 6.2 has been welcomed by local market observers as a further step in developing the country’s carbon market infrastructure with global links, while policy analysts posited that the Indian government could now outline specific roadmaps for each mitigation activity that was designated under the Paris Agreement provision.