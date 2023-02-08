ICAO says airline passenger demand to eclipse 2019 levels this year

UN body ICAO on Wednesday said airline passenger demand is expected to completely rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic this year and rise above 2019 levels, which suggests that carriers could accrue some pilot phase compliance obligations under the CORSIA offsetting scheme.
