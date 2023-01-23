International > Steel industry overlooking mine methane leaks in low-carbon transition -report

Steel industry overlooking mine methane leaks in low-carbon transition -report

Published 16:33 on January 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 16:33 on January 23, 2023  /  International  /  No Comments

Decarbonisation pathways for the steel sector place too much weight on relatively nascent, tech-focused solutions such as CCUS for reducing emissions, while overlooking methane discharges during coal mining that could be addressed immediately, according to a report published Monday.

Decarbonisation pathways for the steel sector place too much weight on relatively nascent, tech-focused solutions such as CCUS for reducing emissions, while overlooking methane discharges during coal mining that could be addressed immediately, according to a report published Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software