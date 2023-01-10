Taiwanese lawmakers on Tuesday passed a revised climate bill that includes the legislation of the island’s 2050 net zero target and the introduction of a long-awaited carbon pricing scheme, which is set to be launched in 2024 at the earliest.
Taiwan climate bill passes third reading, carbon levy to be introduced in 2024
