The spot price for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) rose 2% Wednesday amid market expectations that the changes made to the Safeguard Mechanism will have a bullish impact on price, as the debate on the merits of the Labor government’s proposal continues to rage.
AU Market: ACCU prices rises as Safeguard proposals sink in
