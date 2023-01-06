Compliance entities trim California carbon and RGGI length, while financials pad WCI position

Published 23:08 on January 6, 2023

Regulated parties reduced their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) net length this week, as financials went the opposite direction in the WCI market, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.