The WCI compliance instrument surplus bank expanded in the fourth quarter, even after accounting for California emitters retiring allowances and offsets for 2021 interim obligations in the linked cap-and-trade system, according to programme data published Friday.
WCI compliance instrument overhang builds despite retirements in Q4
The compliance instrument surplus bank expanded in the fourth quarter even after accounting for 2021 interim obligations in the linked cap-and-trade system, according to programme data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.