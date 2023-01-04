North Carolina RGGI rulemaking plans face delay

Published 22:21 on January 4, 2023 / Last updated at 22:21 on January 4, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

The next stage in the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) cap-and-trade rulemaking process scheduled for January has been postponed, the agency’s spokesperson told Carbon Pulse, potentially pushing back implementation of the RGGI-aligned programme.