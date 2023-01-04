Massachusetts proposes retiring GWSA carbon allowances associated with waste steam

Published 22:28 on January 4, 2023 / Last updated at 22:28 on January 4, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) on Wednesday proposed amendments that would remove carbon allowances from auctions under the in-state Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade system that are associated with supplying waste steam.