Norwegian company Blastr Green Steel is planning to build a new €4 billion steel plant in Finland sourcing green hydrogen, the company announced on Tuesday in a move defying fears that heavy industry could opt to invest outside the EU amid high energy and carbon costs.
New €4 billion ‘green’ steel plant planned in Finland
