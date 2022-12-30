Compliance entities boost CCA holdings amid Dec-22 expiry, speculators slim down

Regulated parties built up their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length but pared back their RGGI Allowance (RGA) position this week, as financial players trimmed their overall WCI holdings as the Dec-22 contract went to expiry and fell below a reporting threshold, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.