US carbon fintech firm acquires South African hemp producer, forms biomass partnership

Published 15:27 on December 30, 2022 / Last updated at 15:27 on December 30, 2022 / Africa, Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A carbon project developer and technology services firm on Thursday announced it has purchased a South African agriculture group and formed a joint partnership with a New York-based biomass company, as it prepares to launch a product next year that will “leapfrog” traditional carbon credit generation approaches.