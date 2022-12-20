The Australian government is seeking feedback on draft legislation released Tuesday that looks to include emissions reductions as part of the country’s National Energy Objectives (NEO).
Australia releases emissions reduction consultation on National Energy Objectives
The Australian government is seeking feedback on draft legislation released Tuesday that looks to include emissions reductions as part of the country’s National Energy Objectives (NEO).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.