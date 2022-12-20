The spot price for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) inched up to a five-month high over the last week, thanks to a flurry of end-of-year activity in anticipation of market reforms, according to analysis.
Australia Market Roundup: ACCU price reaches 5-month high on bullish sentiment, CEFC reaches renewable investment milestone
The spot price for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) inched up to a five-month high over the last week, thanks to a flurry of end-of-year activity in anticipation of market reforms, according to analysis.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.