Some of the world’s largest banks gear up for scaling of VCM with new transaction network

Published 18:51 on December 19, 2022 / Last updated at 18:51 on December 19, 2022 / International, Voluntary / No Comments

Several of the world’s largest banks are gearing up to enable customers to quickly trade voluntary offsets by early next year after piloting new blockchain fintech that aims to be the carbon market equivalent of the SWIFT network, which links banks around the world.