California offset usage against 2021 emissions declines as DEBs total exceeds 50%

Published 22:38 on December 1, 2022 / Last updated at 22:38 on December 1, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California compliance offset retirements fell sharply during the 2021 interim cap-and-trade deadline, dropping by more than half versus the 2018-20 period, as emitters faced a lower usage cap and were required to turn in more credits with direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to meet newly implemented restrictions, according to official data published Thursday.