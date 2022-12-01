California compliance offset retirements fell sharply during the 2021 interim cap-and-trade deadline, dropping by more than half versus the 2018-20 period, as emitters faced a lower usage cap and were required to turn in more credits with direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to meet newly implemented restrictions, according to official data published Thursday.
California offset usage against 2021 emissions declines as DEBs total exceeds 50%
