Guyana nets 33 mln carbon credits in inaugural jurisdictional REDD+ issuance, first sale imminent

Published 22:42 on December 1, 2022 / Last updated at 02:25 on December 2, 2022 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary / No Comments

Guyana has received millions of The REDD+ Environmental Excellence Standard (TREES) credits from the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme, becoming the first government to earn the jurisdictional-scale offsets and the first ever recipient of TREES units, and will announce its first sale of the units on Dec. 2.