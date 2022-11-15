Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has approved 13 new offset projects, most of them soil carbon schemes, as Australian Carbon Credits Unit (ACCU) prices gather momentum amid an uptick in buying interest and record volume.
Australia Market Roundup: Regulator approves 11 soil carbon projects as ACCU prices climb
