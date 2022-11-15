China > China thermal power generation increases in October, despite slower power demand growth

China thermal power generation increases in October, despite slower power demand growth

Published 07:53 on November 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:53 on November 15, 2022  /  China, China's National ETS  /  No Comments

China’s thermal power generation in October was up by 3.2% from a year ago, outpacing a 1.3% gain in overall power output, government data showed Tuesday, though the country's power demand grew at a slower pace amid gradual economic recovery.

