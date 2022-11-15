China’s thermal power generation in October was up by 3.2% from a year ago, outpacing a 1.3% gain in overall power output, government data showed Tuesday, though the country’s power demand grew at a slower pace amid gradual economic recovery.
China thermal power generation increases in October, despite slower power demand growth
China’s thermal power generation in October was up by 3.2% from a year ago, outpacing a 1.3% gain in overall power output, government data showed Tuesday, though the country's power demand grew at a slower pace amid gradual economic recovery.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.