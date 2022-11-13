Carbon market players have raised long-running concerns about the prospect of a grievance mechanism being designed under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, as little progress was made by parties Saturday.
COP27: Carbon market players exasperated over prospect of Article 6.4 grievance mechanism, as parties “far apart” on issues
Carbon market players have raised long-running concerns about the prospect of a grievance mechanism being designed under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, as little progress was made by parties Saturday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.