The Papua New Guinea government will entrust its carbon regulation framework to a UAE-based company launched less than a month ago, according to media reports, adding to campaigner concerns that the number of actors involved in the heavily-forested nation’s climate policy was creating confusion.
COP27: PNG minister signs deal with month-old royal-linked Dubai company to design nation’s carbon framework
