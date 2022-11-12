BRIEFING – COP27: Climate loss and damage agreement looks out of reach at COP27 midpoint

Published 20:32 on November 12, 2022 / Last updated at 20:32 on November 12, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Negotiations over the contentious matter of loss and damage from the impacts of climate change appeared at loggerheads as the first week of COP27 drew to a close in Sharm el-Sheikh.