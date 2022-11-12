Africa > BRIEFING – COP27: Climate loss and damage agreement looks out of reach at COP27 midpoint

BRIEFING – COP27: Climate loss and damage agreement looks out of reach at COP27 midpoint

Published 20:32 on November 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:32 on November 12, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Negotiations over the contentious matter of loss and damage from the impacts of climate change appeared at loggerheads as the first week of COP27 drew to a close in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Negotiations over the contentious matter of loss and damage from the impacts of climate change appeared at loggerheads as the first week of COP27 drew to a close in Sharm el-Sheikh.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software