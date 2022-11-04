UPDATE – California cap-and-trade emissions rebound 5% in 2021, coming in below expectations

Published 19:55 on November 4, 2022 / Last updated at 21:37 on November 4, 2022

GHG output under the California cap-and-trade programme bounced back in 2021 as the state emerged from earlier rounds of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data published Friday, with the emissions figure coming in at the lower end of market stakeholders’ expectations.