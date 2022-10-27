UPDATE – ANALYSIS: Market fears pause in issuances, project funding after Indonesia releases carbon trading rules

Published 10:24 on October 27, 2022

Indonesia’s sectoral requirements for selling carbon credits could interrupt project funding and potentially delay new issuances in one of the voluntary carbon market's biggest host nations by at least a year, according to market experts.