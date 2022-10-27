Singapore’s Temasek co-founds start-up to lower emissions from rice growing

Published 10:53 on October 27, 2022 / Last updated at 10:53 on October 27, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A group of four organisations have collaborated to set up a first of its kind agri-tech startup that aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of rice growing in Southeast Asia and the broader Asian region, they announced on Thursday.