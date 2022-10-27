China > China to release post-2020 allowance allocation plan for consultation soon -ministry

China to release post-2020 allowance allocation plan for consultation soon -ministry

Published 10:21 on October 27, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:21 on October 27, 2022  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

China’s environment ministry on Thursday said it will soon release for public consultation the plan for post-2020 emissions allowance allocation, a long-awaited regulatory document for market participants.

