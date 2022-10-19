REDD.plus credits “not rigorous enough” for offsetting, say analysts

Published 16:23 on October 19, 2022

National-scale forest protection credits sold on the REDD.plus platform are “not rigorous enough to offset or compensate for emissions”, analysts said in a note on Wednesday, noting that the market does not seem to trust the marketplace.