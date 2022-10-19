National-scale forest protection credits sold on the REDD.plus platform are “not rigorous enough to offset or compensate for emissions”, analysts said in a note on Wednesday, noting that the market does not seem to trust the marketplace.
REDD.plus credits “not rigorous enough” for offsetting, say analysts
