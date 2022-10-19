While publicly-listed companies are committing to net zero and climate action, most privately-held firms are not, a study published Wednesday found, with the risk growing of a large section of the global economy not being held responsible for their emissions.
Privately-held companies are not committed to net zero -report
While publicly-listed companies are committing to net zero, privately-held firms are largely not, a study published Wednesday found, with the largest 100 private companies accounting for 5% of the global economy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.