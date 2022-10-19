UK company Liberty Steel has completed trials of a sustainable raw material that can replace anthracite, the main source of charge carbon in electric steelmaking, and reduce steel’s CO2 footprint by as much as 30%, the subsidiary of global conglomerate Gupta Family Group (GFG) announced.
UK steelmaker to use biomass-based fuel source for operational CO2 reductions
