The European Commission will propose adding “EU financial firepower” to the bloc’s REPowerEU initiative to exit Russian fossil fuels, it said on Tuesday, making good on an earlier call by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and raising the potential for a further raid on the EU ETS.
Brussels to propose larger REPowerEU funding after assessing needs
The European Commission will propose adding “EU financial firepower” to the bloc’s REPowerEU initiative to exit Russian fossil fuels, it said on Tuesday, making good on an earlier call by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and raising the potential for a further raid on the EU ETS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.