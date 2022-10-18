Brussels to propose larger REPowerEU funding after assessing needs

Published 17:21 on October 18, 2022 / Last updated at 17:21 on October 18, 2022

The European Commission will propose adding “EU financial firepower” to the bloc’s REPowerEU initiative to exit Russian fossil fuels, it said on Tuesday, making good on an earlier call by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and raising the potential for a further raid on the EU ETS.