US regulator should investigate CME’s carbon futures contracts, says think-tank

Published 19:39 on October 7, 2022 / Last updated at 19:39 on October 7, 2022

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should investigate the “self-certification of the GEO and the N-GEO futures contracts by the CME Group last year,” and use its mandate to oversee the ‘flawed’ voluntary carbon market (VCM) where fraud may be widespread, a think-tank stated on Friday.